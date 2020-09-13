1/
David Lee Ivory
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Ivory

Ten Mile - David Lee Ivory, age 69, of Ten Mile passed away suddenly Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. He was born August 29, 1951 in Chattanooga and was an active member of New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston. From the age of thirteen, David had worked in the family photography business and was winner of many awards. Ivory Studio was known far & wide for its professionalism and prestigious photography. He was also a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly. David loved socializing and never met a stranger. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Robert Ivory, Jr., and Margaret Louise Ivory.

Survivors include his Loving Wife of 35 years, Yvonne P. Ivory of Ten Mile; Son, James Michael Ivory of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Gracie Hutson and Ella Walkney; Brothers, Dennis Ivory & wife, Martha of Church Hill, Douglas Ivory & wife, Michelle of Madera, CA, Duane Ivory & wife, Kathy of Flowery Branch, GA; Sister, DeAnna Davenport of Roswell, GA; Brothers - in-law, Frank Robinette of Kingston, Robert Robinette of Kingston, Kyle Robinette & wife, Wanda of Kingston, Wesley Phillips of Kingston, Tony Phillips of Kingston; Sister-in-law, Judy Andrews of Kingston; a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:00 pm, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at New Midway Baptist Church with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Rod Garrett and Bro. Howard Huffine officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday at Crawford Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
New Midway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
06:00 PM
New Midway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fraker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved