David Lee Justus, 74, originally from Knoxville, died peacefully in Brenham Texas, on Monday, April 20, 2020, following a lengthy illness involving kidney failure. Born in 1945, David was the son of his beloved and respected parents, Horace and Carolyn Justus. He was an exceptionally bright and well-rounded individual, excelling in academics, sports, and virtually everything he encountered. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Fulton High School Honor Society, and President of his Fulton Senior Class. He was rumored to have had the very best chemical lab in all of Knoxville in his parents' basement.
David was a member of the Fulton track team, the state runner-up in the high jump his senior year. Offered the opportunity to join U.T.'s track team under the leadership of Coach Chuck Rowe, he opted for an academically-oriented path at U.T. instead. While at U.T. he was a cherished early member of the then-newly-formed chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, where he created lifelong friendships with many of his Brothers. He later went on to augment his U.T. degree in Chemical Engineering with a Masters Degree from Lamar University, applying both to a long-lasting career in the Texas oil industry.
Living in Texas, David met his future wife Sally while playing in a co-ed volleyball league. After an 18-month courtship, they married in 1978. He became a valued young adult and young married couples Bible Study teacher at Second Baptist Church in Houston, where he also served as a Deacon. He and his wife and their daughters cherished their life on a farm outside of Houston, where he enjoyed raising horses and sharing his home with a pet pig. Known for his gregarious nature, and infectious, boisterous laugh, David loved to joke with people, endearingly kidding even people he met for the first time, treating them as a longtime friend. Truly, he enjoyed life fully and enthusiastically, and at every turn.
David is survived by wife Sally, daughters Dr. Carolyn Justus and Stephanie Justus, and brother Billy of Nashville. Due to the constraints of the current corona virus pandemic, no funeral will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held later when public health and travel conditions permit.
Arrangement are being handled by Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station, Texas. Online condolences may be offered at CallawayJones.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020