|
|
David Lee Morton
Sevierville, TN
David Lee Morton, 66 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Claire Morton. He is survived by his son, Lee Franklin Morton; grandson, Nicholas Morton; sister, Mary Anne DeLozier and husband Mike; and several aunts, uncle, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 PM - 2 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will leave Atchley Funeral Home at 2 PM Saturday in procession to Middle Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Pastor Lee Fox and Pastor Glen Metts will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019