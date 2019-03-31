|
|
David Lee Murray
Knoxville, TN
David Lee Murray 73,went to be with the Lord, March 27, 2019.
Member of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church.
Preceded in death by mother, Lorene McNair; daughter, Vanessa G. Smith; mother-in-law, Mary L. Lee, three sisters; one brother; three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Mary Murray; grandson, David Shawn Smith; devoted sisters, Betty McNair and Debbie Arinze; other sisters, Katherine and Mary McNair, and Shirley Jackson; brothers, Richard, Lonnie, Donald (Joselyn), and Johnny (Sharon) McNair; sisters-in-law, Janice Fortson, and Peggy Berry; brother-in-law, James Winston, and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and other family and friends to include, devoted nephews, Victor Brown, Gregory Goins, and Walter Mc Nair, and devoted friend, Ed Clark, as well as beloved Rev. Kenneth Dyer and Pastor Sharon Farraggu.
Special thanks to Dr. Tchad Griffin and Dr. Marcia Lyons and the rest of UT Hospital physicians and staff for such wonderful care.
Family will receive friends, 3:00-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at First A.M.E. Zion Church, 1900 McCalla Avenue Knoxville, TN 37915; funeral services, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Kenneth Dyer and Pastor Sharon Farrugga Officiating.
Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Final Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019