David Lee Silvey
Greenback, TN
David Lee Silvey, age 62 of Greenback, formerly of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. David was a former employee of Yale Security and Textron. He was a musician and lead singer of bands during his younger days. David was preceded in death by his father, James O. Silvey and brothers, Charles Silvey and Mike Silvey. He is survived by his fiance, Carolyn McMahan; daughter and son-in-law, Danyell and Branden Wilson; grandchildren, Mayci, Logan and Luke Wilson; mother, Beulah Silvey; siblings, Jim Silvey, Sharon Odell, Diane Bishop, Randy Silvey, Teresa Wampler, Kathy Ann Silvey, and Jeff Silvey; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019