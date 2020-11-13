David Lewis KettermanDavid Lewis Ketterman, age 61, passed away November 7th, 2020. He was born in Cumberland, Maryland and made the move to Tennessee in 1993 to further his career with Atlantic Research Corporation.He held various roles during his tenure at Atlantic Research; Quality Engineer, Logistics Manager, Corporate Security Manager before leaving the company in 2007.He most enjoyed the travel part of the job required in his role of Quality Engineer for the company, spending several months in Turkey, Italy, Mexico and cities across the US. David never met a stranger anywhere he went. He loved his work and was dedicated to the job earning many accolades throughout his tenure with Atlantic Research.In 2007 he took the position Director of Safety for Skyline Transportation, retiring from the company in 2015. During his time at Skyline the company was awarded many local as well as national safety awards attributed to his work and dedication. Until David came on board as Safety Director the company had never achieved that level of safety in the history of he company, he was very proud of that accomplishment, helping to keep employees safe was important to him.David loved boating with his wife Tanya, they spent every year all summer long on the lake with dear friends enjoying beautiful sunsets in the evening and lots of laughter. From the time he was a young man he owned a motorcycle and rode every chance he got, spending countless hours on his bike, it was a hobby he had for many many years.One of the great experiences of his life was driving a race car at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he talked about the excitement of that day for a long time, he had the need for speed.From 1994 to the early 2000 he ran a roller hockey league at Skatetown USA, if it was not for David running a local league there probably would never have been roller hockey in Knoxville like there was. In 1998 he opened the only all hockey store in Knoxville, Hockey Express and ran it with the help of his family to support the growth of hockey in Knoxville. David was dedicated to the sport and its growth for his sons as well as himself, they all played for many years.Music was David's passion in life, since high school he played guitar in various bands and performing was always a thrill for him. You would never see a bigger smile on his face than when he was playing his guitar in one of those bands, music gave him immense joy.He is survived by his wife Tanya Ketterman; sons David James Ketterman (Martina), Craig Ketterman; parents Billy and Shirley Ketterman; grandchildren Storie, Tanner, Storm; sister Deena Ketterman Post; niece Stephanie Post; much loved uncle James Ketterman and Aunts Doris Ketterman, June Ketterman as well as many other close family members .His wife Tanya writes: "David was the love of my life, I was the luckiest woman alive to have found him. He made me laugh always and brought so much happiness to my life. He was incredibly kind and never had a bad day ever, his love of life was infectious. He treasured his family immensely and would move heaven and earth if they needed anything. David was a beautiful gift, I was loved every second of every day and it doesn't get any better than that. Rest in peace my love until we meet again, I will miss you terribly. The world has lost an amazing man but heaven has gained a man who will make them laugh and smile like no other."A private celebration of life service will be held in his honor at Concord United Methodist Church in Farragut with the Reverend James R. Bailes officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests anyone desiring to honor his memory donate a bag of dog food, a warm blanket, dog bed, or make a donation to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley in his name. David loved his dog Scooter dearly, they were inseparable and it would put a very big smile on his face to know homeless animals were helped in honor of his life.