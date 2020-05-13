Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
David Lockhart Obituary
David Lockhart

Knoxville - David Allen Lockhart - age 56 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Rugal Lockhart. Survived by children, Monica Marie Lockhart and Tiffany Lynn Lockhart; grandchildren, Chloe M. Kerr, Kylie A. Kerr, and Ramsey Isbanioly; and brothers, Doug (Vickey) Lockhart, Richard (Booty) Lockhart, and Bobby (Ellie) Lockhart. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020
