David Lynn Kidwell



Rockwood - David Lynn Kidwell, age 51, a resident of Rockwood,TN, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friend after a brief battle with cancer.



He was born on February 17, 1969 in Smyrna, Georgia.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lynn Kidwell, and sister, Kimberly Jean Kidwell.



He is survived by his loving wife, Christena Lynn Kidwell; his son, David Zackary Kidwell and wife, Becca, and their three children: Zackariah, Ezekiel, and Olivia; his daughter, Danielle Leigh Hunter and her daughter, Ariana; sisters, Lisa Vititoe and husband, Scott and her children: Conard, Eli, and Hannah; Candice DeBord and husband, Nathaniel, and their children: London, Savanah, and James; and his mother, Carolyn Kidwell Edwards. He also leaves behind a host of family members and friends.



David's love of the outdoors, ancestry research, beaches, calm rides on his motorcycle, music, and UT/Titans football is exceeded only by the love for his wife, children, and grandchildren.



He was employed at the University of Tennessee for 20 years for the Division of Biology as Technical Manager. He was respected and admired for his many talents, achievements, and calming effect for those around him.



David was described by family and friends as having an excellent sense of humor, an abundance of love, intelligence, wisdom, being strong despite adversity, honorable, inspiring, and stubborn.



His life was too short and he is deeply missed by all who knew him. He did as many hope to do, lived his life with grace.



He was a GOOD MAN.



A gathering for the Celebration of his Life will be held and scheduled at a later date.









