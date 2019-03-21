David Lynn Large



Knoxville, TN



David Lynn Large, 71, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Groseclose Large, and his daughter, Lisa Large Ryan. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Leslie and Brian McFalls; his cherished grandson, Brodie McFalls; his brothers Carl Large (Sandra) and Jerry Large (Mary Ruth); and his sister, Barbara Messer.



David was a graduate of Central High School. He worked as an electrician for many years; and, he was a proud member of the IBEW. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church in support of their food and clothing pantries.



The family will receive friends at Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912 at 6:30 pm on Friday, March 22, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Richard Richter, Jr officiating. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Large family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019