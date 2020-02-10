|
David Lynn Reese
Blaine - David Lynn Reese, age 55 of Blaine, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Reese.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Brenda Dalton of Corryton; sister Kathy Reese of Corryton; nephew Stephen Reese and wife, Tonya and step-son Isaiah Bruno; long-time companion and friend Gidget LeMarr, and a host of other beloved family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Rev. Jeremiah Baker will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020