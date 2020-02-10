Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for David Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lynn Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lynn Reese Obituary
David Lynn Reese

Blaine - David Lynn Reese, age 55 of Blaine, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Reese.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Brenda Dalton of Corryton; sister Kathy Reese of Corryton; nephew Stephen Reese and wife, Tonya and step-son Isaiah Bruno; long-time companion and friend Gidget LeMarr, and a host of other beloved family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Rev. Jeremiah Baker will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.

www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -