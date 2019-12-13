|
David "DC" Martin
Kingston, TN - David Curtis "'DC" Martin, Jr. age 93 of Kingston, husband of Nancy W. Martin for 64 years, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home with his family at his side.Children include David C. Martin III of Kingston, TN, Sam (Pam) Martin of Harriman, TN, Debbie (Mark) Brandon of Rockwood, TN and Dianne (Jeff) Stafford of Canton, GA. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, Nicole (Eddie) Steklasa of Canton, GA; Michelle (Sam) Garcia of Lenoir City; Josh Martin of Knoxville, TN; Abigail Martin of Harriman, TN; Chelsea (Ryan) Claxton of Marietta, GA; Elise Stafford of Canton, GA. He is survived by 6 great grandchildren, Isabella and Charlie Steklasa; Callie Garcia; Finley, Ellis and Hannah Claxton. He is survived by Brother-ln-Law Charles Dewey Wynne of Buford, GA, and Sister In-Law Margie Martin of Talladega, AL. And many other nieces, nephews (Jan, Becky, Bob, Jim, Barbara, Robert, Chris, and Marston), and many grand-nieces and grand- nephews. Predeceased by father David Curtis Martin Sr and mother Bessie Mae Erwin Martin, brothers Ralph Dixon Martin, James Robert "Jimmy" (Phyllis) Martin, Dr. Willis Clay "Buddy" (Barbara) Martin. DC Martin grew up in Talladega, Alabama and upon graduation of high school, he served in the United States Army Airforce during World War ll. After his service he attended University of Alabama and worked for TVA. When he met and married Nancy, they moved to Kingston, TN where he attended the University of Tennessee and studied Engineering. He also worked for Union Carbide/Martin Marietta the Y-12 plant for over 30 years in Oak Ridge, TN. When he retired, he completed his Brokers Real Estate License. He ran his own company as well as sold Real Estate for Century 21 for many years. DC was active for over 50 years in Union Lodge No. 38 and received the highest Master Mason 32nd KCCH degree in Kingston, TN and was an active Shriner for many years. He was a member at the First Baptist Church of Kingston, TN. DC loved to work on the farm and play cards. There were no projects too big for him to tackle. We will all miss him dearly. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston with the funeral service to follow in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Jody McLoud officiating. Followed by a Masonic Memorial Service conducted by Union Lodge 38F&AM. Burial 11:00 am Monday at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Military Honors conducted by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Martin Family.
