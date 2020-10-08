1/
David McCann
David McCann

Talbott - David Lynn McCann, 56, of Talbott, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. David was a member of Central Point Baptist Church in Rutledge.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia McCann; and grandparents, Ian & Susie McCann and Jack & Hazel Morgan.

He is survived by his father, James McCann; loving brothers, Ricky and Tracy McCann; finance', Condra Bentley; and many other loved ones.

Friends and family may stop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home at their convenience from 12:00pm - 5:00pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The family will meet at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home at 1:00pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020, and proceed to Central Point Baptist Church for a 2:00pm graveside service.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
OCT
11
Funeral
01:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
OCT
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Central Point Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
