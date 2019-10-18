Services
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:45 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
McGinnis, David, age 73, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 with his wife and family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents William and Maggie McGinnis, daughter: Dana Tilson, 6 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pat, 5 children, and a very special niece, Diane Davis. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by Tennova Healthcare hospice nurse, Angie Jarnagin. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM - 7:00PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City. Family and friends will meet at East Tenn. State Veteran's Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy at 1:45PM for a 2:00PM graveside service on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.David McGinnis Jr. and David Knight will be officiating. Pallbearers: Jackie, Roger, R.L. Justin, Jimmy, and Tylor. Honorary Pallbearers: Canaan, Bradley, and Matthew. If desired, family and friends can make contributions to Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on behalf of David McGinnis Sr. See www.mynattfh.com for full obituary and to leave online condolences.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
