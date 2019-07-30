|
Louisville - McReynolds, David Hobert 65 of Louisville, TN went to his Heavenly Home Saturday, July 27, 2019 after fighting a brave battle of cancer for the past 11 years. He received a BS in Accounting from The University of TN as well as a Masters Degree in Healthcare Finance from The University of SC. David was an active member of the Pride of the Southland Band Alumni and an avid Volunteer fan. He retired from Ft Sanders Regional Hospital after 20 years of faithful service. David's favorite pastimes were exploring genealogy and civil war history. He was the Camp Commander and National Treasurer of the SUVCW-Maj. William A. McTeer Camp #39 and the Dept. Commander of the TN, AL, and MS branches. David was a CPA and a member of the FHFMA. He received the Honorary Colonel of the State of Tennessee award from Governor Phil Bredesen in 2016 and many awards from Marquis Who's Who in America. David was preceded in death by parents, Hobart and Lena Mae McReynolds. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cindy McReynolds; children, Amy (Kevin) Fitzsimons, Joseph McReynolds, John (Lacey) McReynolds, Rachel McReynolds; grandchildren, Padraig Fitzsimons, Chloe McReynolds, Theodore McReynolds, Thaddeus McReynolds; brothers, James (Laurel) McReynolds, Edward (Sherry) McReynolds; nieces, Linda McReynolds, Holly McReynolds, Wendy McReynolds; great nephews, Ethan McReynolds and Max McReynolds. The family would like to thank Covenant Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care of David; with special thanks to Donald Ott and Debbie Shoemaker King. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the , the , or The University of TN Pride of the Southland Band. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31st from 5-8pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service with burial following will be held Thursday, August 1st at noon at Berry Highland Memorial.
