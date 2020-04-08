|
|
David Michael (Mike) Anderson
Knoxville - David Michael (Mike) Anderson left this earth on Sunday, April 5, 2020 after a courageous seven year battle with cancer. Mike was born on December 6, 1950 in Harlan, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Harlan High School, and was a leader on Harlan's last undefeated football team in 1968, with the team clinching the Southeast Kentucky Conference Championship. The team held a record of 10 - 0 - 1, and Mike went on to earn first team all-state honors as an offensive guard.
In his professional career, Mike worked as a lineman for Kentucky Utilities where he retired in 2012. Mike's favorite hobbies included lawn and gardening, spending time with his family and he was an avid high school and college sports enthusiast. The most important part of his life was his faith, which carried him through to the end of his journey.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother Betty June Gibson, stepfather Charles Gibson and father-in-law Sampson Curry, Jr. He's survived by his beloved wife, Kay Curry Anderson, his three sons Charles Sampson (Michelle) Anderson, Jeremiah Edward (TaraBeth) Anderson and Jacob Lee (Nickie) Anderson, mother-in-law Mary E. Curry, sister-in-law Erma C. Morgan, and brother-in-laws Justin (Betty) Curry and Wayne (Pat) Curry. He also leaves behind his special grandson, Pierce Maxwell Thomas Anderson. Mike was the godfather to four special people: Kelly Glyn Hensley-Freeman, Margaret Morgan - Bonko, Justin Curry II and Andrew Williams. He also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers would have been Justin Curry II, Logan Curry, Jesse Curry, Dan Freeman, Mark Christiani and Doug Vowels. Honorary pallbearers would have been Jimmy Wilhoit, Steve Hendrickson, Dan Williams, Ken Smith, Lynn Hickey, Larry Kersey and Fulton Brock.
A celebration of life will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee and Harlan, Kentucky, respectively. The locations, dates and times are still TBD.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks for donations to be given to two worthy organizations close to Mike's heart:
The Harlan Honor Guard
P.O. Box 704
Baxter, KY 40806
Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church Fish Food Pantry
7234 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020