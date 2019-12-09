|
|
David Michael Brummett
Knoxville - David Michael Brummett, age 70, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the family home. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from the City of Knoxville Fire Department after 32 years as a firefighter. Preceded in death by parents, David and Willa Mae Brummett, Aunt, Pauline Keck and step daughter, Lisa Tipton. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Dorothy Brummett. Grandsons, Will Spradlin and Loren Fridley. Special friends, Bill and Stephanie. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service with Rev. Jim Duncan officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at the entrance to Greenwood Cemetery for a 11:00 am graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019