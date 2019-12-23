|
|
David Michael Giancola
Maryville - David M. Giancola, age 79, passed away on Friday Dec. 20th, 2019 at Park West Medical Center in West Knoxville. He is survived by: his beloved wife Louise Giancola; son Remo Giancola; stepson Jeff (& Robin) Ivens; grandchildren Elora and Kiwi Giancola; brother Frank (& Jane) Giancola; sister Josie DeMaso; nephew Oliver (& Martha) Giancola; nephew Frank Giancola; nephew Tim (& Rachel) DeMaso; nephew Jeff DeMaso (& Annelies); niece Chrissie DeMaso (& Bob and great-niece Linden); and special niece Madison Brooke (& Quinton). In 1966 David incepted Giancola Associates, and spend 40 years as a hospital-laundry
management-consultant. He consulted on and helped build laundries in 39 states and 16 countries. The projects included hospitals, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, correctional facilities, clubs, and one steam boat. David was born on July 26th, 1940 in Jeanette, Pennsylvania to Alice and Frank Giancola. He was raised in Dearborn, Michigan where he grew up loving to play the trumpet and pulling his braces off with Sugar Daddy's. Over the course of his life he owned almost a hundred different cars, lived in 36 homes across 9 states, and loved to make cork picture frames. He was also the brains behind the little-known artistic genius Dink Cola. David graduated as an industrial engineer from the University of Michigan in 1963. He gave many tens of thousands of dollars back to his alma mater over the years, and was asked to guest speak there.
David credited his success to the wonderful professors at the U of M who helped him get his first job. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers may donate to the University of Michigan College of Engineering in David's name at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 865-983-1000 www.smithlifeandlegacy.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019