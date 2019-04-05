|
|
David Michael Osborne
Kodak, TN
David Michael Osborne, age 59 of Kodak, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was the most generous, kind and caring man, who will forever remain my personal hero, friend, mentor and superman. (Jessica). In Heaven David joins his wife Anita, Sisters Polly, Jean, Mother-in-law Norma and Nephew Richard. Survivors: Daughter & Son-in-law: Jessica (Adam) Cummings, and Beverly Smith. Grandchildren: Michael (Felicity), Sidney, Chelsey, Aiden, Isabella and Brody. David was also expecting his first 2 Great Grand Children. Brothers: Junior (Denese) Osborne, Rick (Sheila) Osborne. Sisters: Ann Mynatt, Wanda (George) Shell. Sister-in-law: Carrie (Mike) Houk. Brother-in-law: John (Suzanne) Watson. Special friend and co-worker Gary Humphrey. Several nieces and
nephews and extended family members. Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Sam Grindstaff
officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865
(577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019