David Michael (Mike) Roos
Knoxville - David Michael (Mike) Roos age 69, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville. Mike was the retired Director of the University of Tennessee Book Store and former Treasurer of U.T. Federal Credit Union. He was also a member of NACS (National Association of College Stores).
Preceded in death by children, Zane and Caroline Roos; parents, Donald H. and Virginia Roos; sister, Donna Marie Roos.
Survivors: daughter, Molly Roos; son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Sarah Roos; grandchildren, Lily, Virginia and Grey; sister, Carolyn Roos; nephew, Jake Hickam.
Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Arden Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mike's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019