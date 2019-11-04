|
|
David Michael "Micky" Smith
Knoxville - David Michael "Micky" Smith Sr., age 87, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Micky was a veteran of the U S Navy. He was owner and operator of Three Rivers Insurance Agency until his retirement in 1996. Micky was an avid fisherman, woodworker and loved to gather with his friends to play poker.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ramona "Ann" Smith; daughter-in-law, Mary Ross Smith; sister, Jacqueline Acree.
Micky is survived by his best buddy Duke; children, Michele (Stephen) Mott, Mike (Patti) Smith, Mark Smith, and Melinda Butler; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Gheen and Sally Foglesong; brothers, Edward Smith and Jimmy Shetterly, several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, November 15th at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a blessing to follow.
A reception will follow in the Milestones Event Center next door to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tennessee Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, www.tvgrr.com
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Smith family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019