David Michael Stratton
Knoxville - David Michael Stratton, age 78, passed away on March 25, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Vonore, Tennessee on April 10, 1941 to Worth and Helen Stratton. He graduated from Tellico Plains High School and went to the University of Tennessee on a football scholarship in 1958 and played at the tight end position. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1962, and played at the linebacker position for 11 years. He also played one year with the San Diego Chargers. He considered Buffalo his second home. After his football career, he owned Financial Solutions for many years as an insurance agent and financial advisor. Upon retirement he was active in his local NFLPA chapter of retired players. His retirement years were filled with family and friends as well as many ski trips as he came to love the sport. He also enjoyed fishing on Melton Hill Lake in West Knox county where he lived for 32 years. He was very active in and loved his church family at Apostles Anglican Church. David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane Edmonds Stratton, his brother, Joe E. Stratton of Birmingham and his great-nephew Joseph Stratton, also of Birmingham; three daughters: Melanie S. Patterson (Jacksonville, FL), Melissa A. Stratton (Powell, TN), Michelle S. Kenley (John) of Columbia, TN; and 1 son: David Michael Stratton, Jr. (Jeneen) of Maryville, TN; 10 grandchildren: Preston Shane Patterson (Rachel), John H. Kenley, Jr. (Mary), Benjamin E. Kenley (Reagan), Tyler A. Hayes (Morgan), Brianna Patterson, Abigail Patterson, Ez Patterson, Jared Stratton, Natalie Troth, and Alena Kenley; and 2 great-grandchildren: Ellis Patterson and Brielle Hayes. There will be a private, family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville or The s Foundation. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Stratton family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020