David Moyers
Maryville - David Kent Moyers, age 55 of Maryville, passed away on February 2, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a graduate of Maryville High School. David is now gone to his heavenly home and suffers no more. He touched the souls of everyone he met in his 55 years on this earth. He had a huge heart and loved helping everyone he could. David loved music of all kinds and enjoyed singing. His voice was a gift from God that he enjoyed sharing with anyone and at weddings. David loved to fish, hunt, ride motorcycles, loved his Maryville Red Rebels, UT Vols, Dallas Cowboys and Nascar. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, father, brother, uncle, paw (Papaw) and friend.
He was a wonderful friend, neighbor, mentor and teacher to everyone. He always carried a smile on his face that would light up the room, love of conversation and loved for his sharp wit.
He was a proud Veteran of the Military, where he served in the US Army for over 12 years. He was a highly decorated soldier receiving various awards, medals and commendations (just to name a few is Bronze Star, Jump Master, Parachutist, Green Beret) for his service.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey (Lena) Moyers, Jack (Bonnie Kate) Gorman and his father, William Cawood Moyers.
Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 18 years, Ruthann Moyers of Maryville, TN; stepson and daughter-in-law, Tre' (Nikki) Widner of Abingdon, VA; daughter, Victoria (Amy) Nelson of Norfolk, VA; granddaughters, Brooklynn Widner and Noelani Nelson; grandson, Konoa Nelson; brothers, Daniel Kevin Moyers of Knoxville, TN and Christopher Strickler of Bristol, VA; sisters, Pam (Joel) Standfer and Alayne Perry, both of Pikeville,, TN, Peggy Skiles of Chattanooga, TN, Robin Strickler of Bristol, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins who he dearly loved.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at East TN Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Monday for the burial.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the s or National Coalition of Homeless Veterans.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020