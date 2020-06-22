David N. Nicholson
Knoxville - David N. Nicholson, age 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully at his home the morning of June 21, 2020. He was a member of New Beverly Baptist Church. He was a very loving husband to his wife of 31 years, and survived by his wife, Barbara Nicholson. Other survivors include: brothers John Nicholson, Bob Nicholson, and stepson Timothy Harr. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow, Rev. Eddie Sawyer and Rev. Mike Vincent officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15am Thursday, June 25, 2020, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 9:30am interment with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
