David Paul John
Tellico Village Loudon - David John, age 83, of Tellico Village in Loudon died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from a glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
Born on October 6, 1935, in Buffalo, NY, to Victor and Josephine John, he grew up in Pleasant Ridge, Michigan. After his graduation from Michigan State University in 1957, he served as an officer in the Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Captain. Upon his discharge in 1961, he became a life-long employee of General Motors and worked in Detroit, Atlanta, and Chicago in sales. He retired in 1995 and moved to Tellico Village in 1998 with his late wife, Connie John, who died in 2002.
In his retirement, Dave enjoyed golfing and boating. An antique car buff, he ever fantasized about his next desired vehicle and was in his delight swapping information with others having the same interests.
With his second wife Jan, he traveled to most corners of the earth. He was an active member and past president of the Tellico Village General Motors Retirees Club, served on the boards of United Way of Loudon County and of the Tanasi Cove Villas Townhouse Association. In addition, he sat on the Finance committee of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
Dave was easy going and affable and engaged happily with people of all ages and walks of life. His heart was always full of love for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Connie, and his brother Dick John. He is survived by his devoted wife of 15 years, Janet Thompson John, daughter Jennifer (John) Chambers of Tampa, sons Jeff (Sandy) of Kansas City, James (Kerry) of Western Springs, IL, stepson Scott Thompson (Sherry) of Asheville, and stepdaughter Kelly (Bob) Kraus of Falls Church, VA, and grandchildren Devin John, Connor John, Austin Kraus, Lauren Kraus, Gillian John, Sydney Thompson, Jake Thompson, and Liam John. He will also be missed by nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11a.m. A reception will follow at the Tellico Village Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Way of Loudon County or the Salvation Army of Loudon County.
Click Funeral Home of Tellico Village is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneral.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019