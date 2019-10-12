|
|
David Pool
Knoxville - David Franklin Pool, age 58 of Knoxville, passed away on October 10, 2019. A former graduate of Bearden High School (1979), Dave went on to be the founder and President of Ultraweld Company of Knoxville. He was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin J. Pool and brother, Randy Pool. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Lea Ann Pool; sons, Nathan Moore and wife Carol of St. joseph, Michigan, Daniel Moore and wife Rachal of Panama City Beach, Florida; granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Moore; mother, Harriet T. Pool; sisters, Pat Hoover and husband Steve, Sandy Johnson and husband Ted; and many special nieces and nephews he adored as well as other family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 11am at Edgewood Cemetery, with Pastor George Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either or East Tennessee Children's Hospital in his memory. Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel is serving the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019