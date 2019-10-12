Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Pool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Pool Obituary
David Pool

Knoxville - David Franklin Pool, age 58 of Knoxville, passed away on October 10, 2019. A former graduate of Bearden High School (1979), Dave went on to be the founder and President of Ultraweld Company of Knoxville. He was a wonderful man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin J. Pool and brother, Randy Pool. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Lea Ann Pool; sons, Nathan Moore and wife Carol of St. joseph, Michigan, Daniel Moore and wife Rachal of Panama City Beach, Florida; granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Moore; mother, Harriet T. Pool; sisters, Pat Hoover and husband Steve, Sandy Johnson and husband Ted; and many special nieces and nephews he adored as well as other family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 11am at Edgewood Cemetery, with Pastor George Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either or East Tennessee Children's Hospital in his memory. Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel is serving the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now