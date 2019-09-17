Services
Knoxville - David Reed Powell passed away on September 14, 2019, at the age of 75 after a long illness. He is remembered by his wife Gail; sister, Cricket Elliott, three daughters, and countless others whom he has taught and counseled over the years.

He is greatly missed for his contributions to language, literature, humanity, and the environment in his years at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and Maryville College. Condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
