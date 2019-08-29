Services
Oak Ridge - David Wayne Pressnell, 58, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1961 in Oak Ridge, the son of Jerry Dwight Pressnell and Peggy Jo Sutton Pressnell. David graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1979 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Operations Management from the University of Tennessee. He was employed with Information International Associates Inc. (I.I.A.) where he was a technical recruiter. He was an avid was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge and attended Crossroads Christian Church in Claxton where he was active in church fellowship. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. In earlier years, he loved playing racquetball. David also enjoyed coaching at Girls, Inc. and the Boys Club. Most precious to him were his four grandbabies. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Tammy Lee Beeler Pressnell with whom he would have celebrated their 29th anniversary on September 8th ; son, Zachary David Pressnell and fiancé Dakota Shackelford of Clinton; daughters, Tiffany Pressnell and fiancé Alec Fritts of Clinton and Victoria Pressnell and fiancé Matthew Bakker of Kingston; Brother Donald Dwight Pressnell and wife Sheryl of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Jailah Fritts, Lexie Pressnell, Rhylee White and Waylon Pressnell; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Jean Beeler and many cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Pastor Bart Elkins officiating. Family and friends will meet on Saturday at 10:30 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. David's son and son-in-law-to be are both firefighters and the City of Oak Ridge Fire Fighters has a special place in David's heart. Memorials can be made to the Oak Ridge Fire Fighters Association, PO Box 5616, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-5616 or to the . An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
