David Randall "Randy" Jett
Knoxville - David Randall "Randy" Jett, age 54, of the Halls Crossroads community, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in hospice care at Open Arms, following a brief illness. He graduated from Fort Sanders Developmental Center and subsequently attended day programs at the Sertoma Center and the Cerebral Palsy Center before transitioning to Open Arms last year. Randy will be remembered for his love of music and his cheerfulness and good humor in the face of many life challenges. He was preceded in death by grandparents John and Rosa LaRue Jett and Frank and Ruby Arnold Breeden. He is survived by his parents Don and Barbara Breeden Jett of Halls Crossroads; sister Donna (Tom) Bartkiewicz of Warrenton, Va, and brother Mark (Donna) Jett of Powell; nieces Sarah Jett of Powell and Hannah Bartkiewicz of Norfolk, VA; aunts, uncles, and cousins and a host of friends, teachers, caregivers, and others whose lives he so profoundly touched. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 9:15am Friday, March 6, 2020, at Jett Cemetery for a 9:30am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020