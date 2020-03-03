Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Jett Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Randall "Randy" Jett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Randall "Randy" Jett Obituary
David Randall "Randy" Jett

Knoxville - David Randall "Randy" Jett, age 54, of the Halls Crossroads community, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in hospice care at Open Arms, following a brief illness. He graduated from Fort Sanders Developmental Center and subsequently attended day programs at the Sertoma Center and the Cerebral Palsy Center before transitioning to Open Arms last year. Randy will be remembered for his love of music and his cheerfulness and good humor in the face of many life challenges. He was preceded in death by grandparents John and Rosa LaRue Jett and Frank and Ruby Arnold Breeden. He is survived by his parents Don and Barbara Breeden Jett of Halls Crossroads; sister Donna (Tom) Bartkiewicz of Warrenton, Va, and brother Mark (Donna) Jett of Powell; nieces Sarah Jett of Powell and Hannah Bartkiewicz of Norfolk, VA; aunts, uncles, and cousins and a host of friends, teachers, caregivers, and others whose lives he so profoundly touched. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 9:15am Friday, March 6, 2020, at Jett Cemetery for a 9:30am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -