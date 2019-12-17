|
|
David Ray "Red" Clapp
Corryton - David Ray "Red" Clapp, age 90, of Corryton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday evening, December 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Martha L. Clapp and son-in-law Larry Bowers. He was a member of Graveston Baptist Church for 76 years. Red was a professional baseball player, drafted by the Boston Red Sox. He played many years for the Knoxville Smokies under manager Billy Meyer, where his jersey is now retired. Red was a lifelong member of the Gibbs Ruritan Club, serving as President multiple times. He was a well-respected SEC and local sports official. He retired from the Public Service Commission. Also preceded in death by parents Ion and Edna Clapp. Siblings and their spouses: Geneva Butler (Bill), George Ross Clapp (Loraine), Jim Clapp (Mildred), Agnes Beeler (John), Chester Clapp (Wanda), Ina Clapp, brother-in-law James Lester, and sister-in-law Shirley Z. Luttrell. Survived by daughters Rebecca McGhee (Pete) and Rachel Bowers. Sister Willie Lester. Grandchildren Toni McGhee, Sydnee Wilson (Ernie), Lori Turner (Les), Gina Early (Brad), and Steve Bowers (Mary). Great-grandchildren Sarah Beth Atkins, Jason Maguire, Austin Stryker (Liz), Danielle Stryker, Emma Wilson, Eva Wilson, Elijah Turner (Christina), Jacob Turner, Samuel Turner, Tyler Early, Nathan Early, Camryn Bowers, and Bryant Bowers. Great-great-grandchildren Todd Stryker, James Stryker, Miabella Turner, Georgia Turner, and baby girl Stryker due May 2020. Brother-in-law John Luttrell (Ruth) as well as many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to devoted caregiver Brenda Fagg, Avalon Hospice team, and Dr. Saji Eapen and his caring staff at TN Cancer Specialists for their attentiveness during Dad's battle with multiple myeloma. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Gibbs Ruritan Club in care of Richard Wright at address: 7312 Boruff Rd Corryton, TN 37721. Family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Services will be held at 12:00pm Friday, December 20, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with Rev. Todd Clapp and Rev. Richie Beeler officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Graveston Baptist Church Cemetery for interment. Serving as pallbearers are Ernie Wilson, Les Turner, Brad Early, Steve Bowers, Elijah Turner, Jacob Turner, Samuel Turner, and honorary pallbearers son-in-law Pete McGhee and nephews. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019