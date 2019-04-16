|
David Ray Lane
Sweetwater, TN
David Ray Lane, 64, of Sweetwater passed away on April 14, 2019, at Sweetwater Hospital.
He was born February 26, 1955, in Loudon, Tennessee, to Clyde and Ruth (Fox) Lane. Over the years, he worked as a Forest Service employee, factory worker, factory manager, car dealer, and mechanic. David was most proud of his work as father to his beloved daughter, Kelly Hensley, and son, Dave Lane.
Known to his friends as Popeye, David was strong, loyal, and always ready to help others in need. He enjoyed working on cars and was frequently seen driving around town in his beautifully restored blue '78 Corvette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ruth (Fox) Lane; brother, Thomas Edward Lane; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Cyrus Lee and Willie Mae Jones Denton.
David is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 39 years: Janis (Denton) Lane; children and their spouses, Dave and Pamela Lane, and Kelly and Chase Hensley; grand-daughter, Madison Lane; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie and Jack Powell, and Mildred and Steve Bentley; sister-in-law; Linda Lane; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Larry and Susie Denton, Bonnie Denton, Gary and Beverly Denton, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in Kyker's Chapel with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating. Interment will be on Friday at 10:00 A.M. in the West View Cemetery. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019