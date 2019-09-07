|
|
David Richard Vaughan
Knoxville - KNOXVILLE - David Richard Vaughan, age 86, of Knoxville, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home Wednesday, September 4, 2019. David was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a lifelong and faithful member of First United Methodist Church and 12 year student of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). He was the founder, owner and operator of Vaughan Furniture Company for 47 years. In recent years, David enjoyed working at Pease Furniture Company and Knoxville Flooring Center. Preceded in death by his parents William and Kathleen, sister Annette, brothers Bobby and Jerry. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gail Allison Vaughan, sons Rick and Alan, daughter Vicki (Tim) Chaney, grandchildren Allison, Audra, and Kedric David Chaney, sister-in-law Mary Lee Vaughan, and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Knox High, class of 1951. He was also a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. David was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid golfer, maintaining his passion for the game even up until his final days. To sum up David's life would be to say he put the concerns of others and their welfare before his own. He was faithful and loyal to his family and many friends. David, our sweet "Papa", will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 4:00pm - 6:00pm in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 3316 Kingston Pike with a memorial service to follow. The Reverends Troy Forrester and Darris Doyle will be officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, c/o Children's Ministries, 3316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or CedarBrook Outreach, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019