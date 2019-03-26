Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
David Ronnie "Crockett" Abbott

David "Crockett" Abbott, age 61 of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning March 24, 2019 at his home. David retired from Darter Steel, was of the Baptist faith, and loved to fish.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Evone Abbott; brother, Bobby Abbott.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie Narmore Abbott; son, Robbie Abbott (Bobbie); grand children, Dylan and David Raby; sisters, Nancy Fleming, Kathy Wright (Larry), Betty Bruner (Jarrod); brother, Clarence Abbott along with many aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 Tuesday morning at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 11:30. Rev. Bo Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in the Abbott Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
