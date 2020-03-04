Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville - David Sanders, Sr. age 61, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Bea Sanders. He is survived by his daughter Laura Sanders, son David Sanders, Jr., granddaughter Savannah Monroe, father William (Bill) Sanders, and three siblings. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet Friday, March 6, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
