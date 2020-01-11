|
David Scott Dean
Knoxville - David Scott Dean, age 50 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, January 10, 2019 surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with cancer.
David was born January 20, 1969 in Atlanta, GA and raised in Germantown, TN. He graduated from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1991 and was a loyal Vol fan. David married Julie Ray of Germantown, TN May 18, 1996 and threw the best wedding reception the world has ever seen. Their marriage was a beautiful example of true partnership and was blessed with three children - Alexis (20), Sydney (16), and James (9). David was a talented woodworker with the ability to build, fix or teach himself how to do anything. He owned The Woodwork Shop in Bartlett, TN.
David lived with a tremendous love for life and was passionate about his family and friends. He was a sweet, loyal and caring husband, an incredibly supportive father, and a hilarious and thoughtful friend. His playful banter and sense of humor deepened his relationships with individuals, creating powerful and lasting memories that will be enjoyed forever by those lucky enough to call him a friend.
David believed if you're going to do something, it's worth doing right. He would go to great lengths and effort to make something bigger, better or more special. This is obvious when you look at the things he built, the hobbies he pursued and the way he loved and supported his family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Marie Hanners and Berlin and Anna Dean; father-in-law, Joe Ray; and brother-in-law, Brad Ray.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Alexis, Sydney and James; parents, Richard and Rita; sister Carmen Dean Dorris; brother Michael; mother-in-law, Patsy Ray; sister-in-law, Jennifer Ray Sexton; brothers-in-law, Stephen Dorris and Graham Sexton; nieces and nephews Nick, Andrew, Matthew, Knox, Amelia and Cecil; and cousin, Timmy.
His family will receive friends Sunday, January 12th from 3-5 PM at Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, January 13th at 1 PM at Two Rivers Church, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation at nlmsf.org. Leiomyosarcoma is the rare cancer David fought and research is under-funded.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020