Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
5:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
Knoxville - David Sean-Lloyd Harding, age 37, passed away on May 9th, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. David was a graduate of Tusculum College where he received his bachelor's degree in Management. He worked as a Quality Technician for Bush Brothers & Company in Knoxville. David loved his co-workers and thoroughly enjoyed his work there. He loved golfing, shooting, traveling and was an avid UT Football fan. David is survived by his wife, Sarah; parents, John and Ella Harding; eight siblings; 19 nieces and nephews; and many life-long friends and extended family members. Family will receive friends 3-4:45pm Wednesday (5/13) at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's name to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -