David Shane Ray
Maryville - David Shane Ray, age 53, of Maryville passed away May 22, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He was a member of Partnership Christian Church in Maryville. Shane was an avid lake enthusiast who could always be found either on one of his boats or at the marina with his friends. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Bailey Rose Ray, Kathryn Marie Ray; parents, David and Dixie Ray; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins beyond number. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM, Monday, May 25, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM with the Pastor Mark Howard officiating. The interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020