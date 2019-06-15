|
David Simpson
Powell - David B. Simpson - age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born on May 1, 1949 in Knoxville to Christine and Richard D. Simpson. He attended East High School and Holston High School, and he graduated from Central High School in 1967. He received a BS in Nuclear Engineering from UT in 1972 and a MS in Nuclear Engineering from UT in 1977. His career as a nuclear engineer included employment with ORNL-X10 Plant (Swan Pond), ORNL-Y12 Plant, TVA, PL&G (in CA), and UT. He was also the owner of Shade Tree Services in Powell, TN. David was very proud to be a Mason and Junior Warden of Burlington Lodge #763 F&AM, as well as Shriners Provost Guard Captain, Kerbela Shriners in Knoxville. He was also a very avid fan and supporter of UT Men's and Lady Vols sports. Preceded in death by his father, Richard D. Simpson. Survived by mother, Christine Simpson; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Tonya Simpson; grandchildren, Morgan Simpson, Brilynn Simpson, Harper Potter, and Maxx Nicholls; brothers, Richard H. Simpson (Chris) and Kevin Simpson; aunt, Vivian Simpson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Per David's wishes, no services will be held. His ashes will be inurned at Greenwood Cemetery. Bridges Funeral Home has graciously handled all arrangements, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019