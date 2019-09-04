Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
David Smith


1939 - 2019
David Smith Obituary
David Smith

Knoxville -

David Cowden Smith age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. Member of Cross Roads Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. David was a long-haul truck driver for over 20 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Ben A. Smith I and Fay Cowden Smith; brothers, Ben A. Smith II and Ward Allen Smith.

Survivors: wife of 59 years, Carolyn W. Smith; son, David W. Smith; son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Tracy Smith; son, James Jason Smith; grandchildren, Brandon Smith, Cody Smith, Hannah Smith, Jessica Smith, Brody, Kaitie and Joey Hudson; great-grandchildren, Cody, Landon and Madison Smith, Conner Patton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Family will receive friends 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Robert Cook officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Smith's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
