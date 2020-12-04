David Spencer
Knoxville - Spencer, David F., 67, died on December 2, 2020, at Specialty Select Hospital in Knoxville. He was a 1971 graduate of Bearden High School and was a member of the football team. He later attended U.T. Knoxville. All who knew David were always impressed by his gentle and caring ways. He had been an avid hunter and fisherman, and especially liked duck and dove hunting seasons. David had treasured all his memories of experiences with the "River Rats" of Duncan Boat Dock and Ben and Landon Duncan. He was lately engaged in investments in real estate and other ventures.
David is survived by his brother, Neil C. Spencer, Jr., his devoted life partner of many years, Katherine Moran, and several cousins.. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, NeH
C. Spencer, Sr. and Lucile J. Spencer Nelson, as well as his stepfather, Ernest (Ernie) J. Nelson.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private entombment service. There will later be a memorial service open to all who may wish to attend, which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to Second Harvest Food Bank in David's memory and may leave memorial messages on-line at www.rosemortuary.com
