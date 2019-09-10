|
|
David Spero Gorghis
Powell - David Spero Gorghis, 81, of Powell, passed peacefully at home Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Gorghis; brothers, James and Phillip Gorghis; and grandson Nicholas Gorghis.
He is survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Rhea Gorghis; daughters Kiki (Wink) Brown, Carol (John) Rhea, Nancy (Mike) Massengill; son George (Renee) Gorghis; grandchildren, Jena (Eric) Webb, Jessica (Derron) Logan, David Massengill and Anna Gorghis; great grandchildren, Cooper and Caleb Webb and Delaney Logan. Several loving nieces, nephews and cousins survive.
A devoted member of the Elks Lodge #160, he served as Exalted Ruler of the Knoxville Lodge from 1998-1999. He was Past State President of the Tennessee Elks from 2006-2007.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Elks Lodge #160 on Saturday, September 14th from 2-4pm, with the Elks funeral service at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knoxville Elks Lodge #160 Shoe Fund, 5600 Lonas Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909 or
Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville, 1705 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, 37916.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gorghis family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019