David Stacey Bailey
David Stacey Bailey

Knox County - David Stacey Bailey, age 53 of Knox County passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents J.C. and Romey Sharp and Cornelius Bailey and Marie Mynatt, and father David Leon Bailey. Stacey was the owner and operator of Bailey's Heat and air in Luttrell, TN. At the age of twelve, he developed a life long love of the guitar. Stacey enjoyed body building and tinkering with his vehicles; target practice and doing most anything with his two sons. He was a warm witted person, generously giving his time to others when he was needed. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Survived by devoted, loving mother, Carolyn Sharp Bailey; beloved companion Diana Stalans; sons: Jason (McKensie) Bailey and Chad Bailey; cousins: Lance and Lisa Helton, Chris Corum, Renee Corum Engle; numerous friends and loved ones not mentioned and always remembered. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel with a funeral service following at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tim Mackling, officiating. Everyone is asked to assemble at 10:45 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 for the 11:00 am Graveside service in Sharp Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
SEP
23
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Sharp Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
