Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Sharps Chapel - David Wayne Tolliver-age 72 of Sharps Chapel went to be with the Lord, Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at his home with his wife and family at his side. He was a member and Deacon of Leatherwood Baptist Church. Retired employee of Union County Highway Department and also had a love of farming, hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Lillie Tolliver; parents-in-law, Bob and Ethel Buchanan; sister-in-law, Shirley Tolliver.

Survivors: wife of 49 years, Stachie Tolliver; brothers, Wade Tolliver of New Tazewell; Author Tolliver, Bill and Betty Tolliver, all of Sharps Chapel along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Special friend, Rev. Greg Sharp.

Funeral service 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Tim Sharp and Rev. Joe McCoy officiating with music by Forgiven and Jim Rosenbalm. Interment will follow at Buchanan Family Cemetery, New Tazewell. Pallbearers: Trevor, Travis, Trevor Andrew, Todd and Buddy Tolliver, Jeff Sharp. Honorary Pallbearers: The Deacons of Leatherwood Baptist Church along with Clayton Helms, Ray McBee, Jim Buchanan and Stanley Baker. The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
