David "Dee" Walter Lambert Sr.
Knoxville - David "Dee" Walter Lambert Sr., age 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 4, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Dee served his country faithfully in the Army National Guard as a Sergeant and was honorably discharged after 9 years of service, and served fifty years as an administrative supervisor for the city of Knoxville. Dee enjoyed U.T. sports, and the outdoors among his outdoor activities he enjoyed sitting on the bank fishing, gardening vegetables, and flowers and doing his yard work. He was a long time faithful member of Meridian Baptist Church.
Dee had waiting on him at the gates of Eternity his loving wife Martha Lambert; mother and father Eulis and Vertia Lambert; Sister Ruby Bradshaw, Clara Hutchinson.
He leaves behind to carry on his loving legacy three children Debra (Louis) Cortina, Donald (Pamela) Lambert, David (Becky) Lambert Jr. grandchildren; Amanda Hood, Kristen Lee, Maria Bradley, Michelle Brichetto, great-grandchildren; Jonah Hood, Lucille Lee, Easton Bradley, Braelynn Bradley, Owen Brichetto.
Dee's family will receive friends on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will gather once more at Meridian Baptist Church Cemetery, on Friday June 12, 2020 at 12:00pm. The cemetery is located at the corner of E. Dick Ford Lane and Sevierville Pike. Services will be officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman. Online condolences can be made to the family at berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.