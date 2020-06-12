David Warren Effler
David Warren Effler

Maynardville - Army Sgt. David Warren Effler - age 72 of Maynardville passed away suddenly, June 10, 2020. David attended Hines Creek and Texas Valley Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion #212 and VFW #8682.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Tilda (Carr) Effler. He is survived by wife, Karen (White) Effler; daughter, Kristi (Allen) Cooper; son, Robert Effler; grandchildren, Will and Kassi Cooper; sisters, Brenda Williams, Becky Fields and Libby Huschka; and many other family and friends that he enjoyed spending time with.

Friends and family may call at their convenience from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m, Monday, June 15, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Military Honors conducted by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard and officiated by Reverend Mark Large. Memorial donations may be made to Effler Cemetery c/o Wesley Effler, 190 Quarry Rd., Maynardville, Tennessee 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of David Effler. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
