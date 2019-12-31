|
|
|
David Wayne Britton
Greenback - David Wayne Britton of Greenback, born May 26, 1957, passed away Saturday, December 28th at UT Medical Center. He was born in Tacoma, Washington. He lived in several states as he grew up. He graduated from Everett High School in 1976. He worked as a diesel mechanic. He loved the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were his favorites. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Creed and Indietta Montgomery of Maryville and Vic and Nellie Britton of Greeneville.
He is survived by his parents, J.V. and Wanda Britton; brother, Andrew Britton (Melanie); niece, Michelle Britton; aunts, uncles and cousins; best friend, Rick Holbert.
Family will receive friends from 2:00-2:30 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at McCammon Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 2:30 PM with Rev, Gilbert Harris officiating. The interment will be immediately following at Bakers Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Baker's Creek Cemetery, % Jim Hall, 6005 Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback, 37742 or Maryville Lions Club, P.o. Box 802, Alcoa, TN 37701.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020