Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Knoxville - David Wayne Foster, 68 years old, of Knoxville, passed on to his heavenly home, while surrounded by his family, June 4, 2019. Retired from Vulcan Materials after 30 years of service, David always had a smile to offer and a funny to tell. He was a quick-witted prankster, always looking for his next victim. He always had an ear to listen and word of advice, even if we didn't ask for it. We will miss his jokes, laughs and of course, his guidance. He was our Papaw with the peppermints. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Luther Foster Sr. and Mary Evelyn Long, brothers Donnie and Billy Foster, sister Teresa Branch and special friend Foster L. Davis. He is survived by his Daughters Crissy (Matt) Shockley and Samantha (David) Glover, Grandchildren Chelsey (Thomas) Anderson, Skye (Rachel) Shockley, Trey and Serenity, Greatgrands Aiden, Ian, Kaiden and Ainslie, 2 brothers and 3 sisters and special friend Brett Gilley. In lieu of flowers please donate to the COPD foundation to help others who struggle with this disease. In lieu of tears, please share a funny to make someone laugh. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with service to follow at 7:00pm. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 6 to June 7, 2019
