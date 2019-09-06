|
David Wayne King
Mascot - David Wayne King - age 66, of Mascot was called to Heaven on Saturday, August 31, 2019. David was a man of great faith in God, and he lived his life to serve others. David was a loving and devoted Dad, Papaw, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He will be dearly missed by all his family and anyone that had the great pleasure to have known him. Among David's many talents, he was an exceptionally skilled carpenter by trade, and he would always offer his help to anyone in need. David was a decorated US Army veteran with the Pershing Nuclear Missile program. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and served two of his seven years of service in Germany. David was also lovingly known at times to be "A Wild and Crazy Guy!" He had a remarkable sense of humor, and he loved to make people smile and laugh. David was preceded in death by his father, Carl Nathan King. He is survived by his mother, Frances King; son, Chris King; daughters, Alesha King and April (Orion) King-Conrad; grandchildren, Gavin, Harper, Brennan, Ainsley, Connor, Dylan, Dean, Logan, Lance, Dominic, and Taryn; brothers, Charles (Faye) King and Mike King; sisters, Alma Gilliam and Sandy (Joe) Bright; along with several nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow officiated by Pastor Toby Downey. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019