Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wayne King Obituary
David Wayne King

Mascot - David Wayne King - age 66, of Mascot was called to Heaven on Saturday, August 31, 2019. David was a man of great faith in God, and he lived his life to serve others. David was a loving and devoted Dad, Papaw, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He will be dearly missed by all his family and anyone that had the great pleasure to have known him. Among David's many talents, he was an exceptionally skilled carpenter by trade, and he would always offer his help to anyone in need. David was a decorated US Army veteran with the Pershing Nuclear Missile program. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and served two of his seven years of service in Germany. David was also lovingly known at times to be "A Wild and Crazy Guy!" He had a remarkable sense of humor, and he loved to make people smile and laugh. David was preceded in death by his father, Carl Nathan King. He is survived by his mother, Frances King; son, Chris King; daughters, Alesha King and April (Orion) King-Conrad; grandchildren, Gavin, Harper, Brennan, Ainsley, Connor, Dylan, Dean, Logan, Lance, Dominic, and Taryn; brothers, Charles (Faye) King and Mike King; sisters, Alma Gilliam and Sandy (Joe) Bright; along with several nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow officiated by Pastor Toby Downey. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now