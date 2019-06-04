Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Sunset Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Wayne Long Obituary
David Wayne Long

Blaine - David Wayne Long, age 57 passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Blaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sylvia Rae Long; infant brother, and brother James Larry Long; and sisters Mary Jane Bryant and Robin Anwieler. He is survived by his son Timothy Long; brothers Don Long, Rev Hank Long, and Donnie Long; sisters Gail, Joyce, and Pauline.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Sunset Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Hank Long officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to Don Long or Rev. Hank Long to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now