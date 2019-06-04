|
David Wayne Long
Blaine - David Wayne Long, age 57 passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Blaine.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sylvia Rae Long; infant brother, and brother James Larry Long; and sisters Mary Jane Bryant and Robin Anwieler. He is survived by his son Timothy Long; brothers Don Long, Rev Hank Long, and Donnie Long; sisters Gail, Joyce, and Pauline.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Sunset Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Hank Long officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to Don Long or Rev. Hank Long to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019