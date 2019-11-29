Services
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Farragut, TN 37934
865-671-6100
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Broadway United Methodist Church
309 E. Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Eleazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William Eleazer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David William Eleazer Obituary
David William Eleazer

Knoxville - David William Eleazer, 35, passed away suddenly Wednesday at his Knoxville home. David is survived by his four children; Spencer, 14, Amelia, 10, Myles, 8, and Nolan Eleazer, 7; parents, Heather Eleazer and Alan Eleazer (Vicki), all of Knoxville; brother, Joshua (Brandy) Eleazer of Orlando; step siblings, Jason Pitts and Melanie (Joshua) Hall of Knoxville; nephews, Will Eleazer and Lincoln Pitts; nieces, Adelyn and Annabel Hall, and Madison Pitts; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was a devoted father and loved all his children and was well loved by them. He had a kind, caring, and joyful spirit, and a wonderful sense of humor. At Gibbs HS, he was a gifted athlete lettering in football and wrestling and later coaching his sons' baseball teams. He also was a talented musician, singing and playing about every instrument he picked up, and made his career as a journeyman electrician. A service of Remembrance will be held Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 pm at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway Ave in Maryville, Pastor Laura Rasor officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -