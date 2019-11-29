|
David William Eleazer
Knoxville - David William Eleazer, 35, passed away suddenly Wednesday at his Knoxville home. David is survived by his four children; Spencer, 14, Amelia, 10, Myles, 8, and Nolan Eleazer, 7; parents, Heather Eleazer and Alan Eleazer (Vicki), all of Knoxville; brother, Joshua (Brandy) Eleazer of Orlando; step siblings, Jason Pitts and Melanie (Joshua) Hall of Knoxville; nephews, Will Eleazer and Lincoln Pitts; nieces, Adelyn and Annabel Hall, and Madison Pitts; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was a devoted father and loved all his children and was well loved by them. He had a kind, caring, and joyful spirit, and a wonderful sense of humor. At Gibbs HS, he was a gifted athlete lettering in football and wrestling and later coaching his sons' baseball teams. He also was a talented musician, singing and playing about every instrument he picked up, and made his career as a journeyman electrician. A service of Remembrance will be held Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 pm at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway Ave in Maryville, Pastor Laura Rasor officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
