David William Murphy



David William Murphy (Smokey) passed away May 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Susan, son and best friend Channing David (Little Smoke) wife Miranda and grandson Eric (Little Smoke Jr.) Daughter Misty Boggs. Unbiological son Shane Boggs and grandchildren Skylar, Alexis, and Cason. Preceded in death by his father Edward Lee and mother Josephine Harvey Murphy. Smokey was loved by many and will be greatly missed. No services will be held.









